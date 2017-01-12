Kentuckya s Attorney General has a duty to perform

The General Assembly has recently enacted two important bills to protect unborn children: Senate Bill 5, which bans abortions after the 20th week of gestation because that is the point at which fetuses can feel pain, and House Bill 2, which seeks to ensure that women are fully informed before choosing an abortion. Who can argue with the desire to make sure that women have all available medical information before making such a grave decision about whether to undergo an abortion? Apparently the ACLU - and the Attorney General.

