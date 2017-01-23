Kentucky Wildcats championship bobble...

Kentucky Wildcats championship bobblehead unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Limited Edition Kentucky Wildcats Bobbleheads commemorating Kentucky's eight NCAA Men's Basketball National Championships. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 216, and they are only available in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum's online store.

