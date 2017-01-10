Kentucky to the World to Present Poli...

Kentucky to the World to Present Political Reporter Perry Bacon, Jr....

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Kentucky to the World Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series will feature Perry Bacon, Jr. in "Inside Political Reporting in the Era of Tribalism, Trump and Twitter" on Monday, March 13, 2017 at the Bomhard Theatre . Reception begins at 5:30 p.m., program begins at 6:30 p.m. Join Kentucky to the World as NBC News Senior Political Reporter and Louisville native Perry Bacon, Jr. shares an insider's view honed from more than a dozen years in Washington and on the campaign trail covering our nation's most important political developments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 10 min Just call me ABE 2 255,785
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr FFS 157,585
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 15 hr Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Mon T imGolden 8
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Jan 6 Black Lives Matter 2
I'm THE cancer survivor! Jan 6 NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL ! Jan 6 TRUMP a NIGERIAN ... 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,102

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC