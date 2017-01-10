Kentucky to the World to Present Political Reporter Perry Bacon, Jr....
The Kentucky to the World Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series will feature Perry Bacon, Jr. in "Inside Political Reporting in the Era of Tribalism, Trump and Twitter" on Monday, March 13, 2017 at the Bomhard Theatre . Reception begins at 5:30 p.m., program begins at 6:30 p.m. Join Kentucky to the World as NBC News Senior Political Reporter and Louisville native Perry Bacon, Jr. shares an insider's view honed from more than a dozen years in Washington and on the campaign trail covering our nation's most important political developments.
