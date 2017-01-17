Kentucky Rep. Yarmuth decides to skip...

Kentucky Rep. Yarmuth decides to skip Trump inauguration

A Kentucky congressman says he won't attend President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration because he objects to Trump's recent behavior, including comments disparaging Rep. John Lewis. Yarmuth says the Republican president-elect has denigrated the office by insulting and ridiculing "women, the disabled, immigrants, and countless others."

