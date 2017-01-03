Kentucky moves toward requiring ultrasound before abortion
Kentucky's newly sworn-in Republican House majority on Thursday took the first step toward requiring women seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound first, acting swiftly to capitalize on winning a majority for the first time in almost a century. The 83-12 vote on the bill came on the third day of the state's 2017 General Assembly session, the first in which the Republican Party has led the House since 1921.
