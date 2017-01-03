Kentucky moves toward requiring ultra...

Kentucky moves toward requiring ultrasound before abortion

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Kentucky's newly sworn-in Republican House majority on Thursday took the first step toward requiring women seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound first, acting swiftly to capitalize on winning a majority for the first time in almost a century. The 83-12 vote on the bill came on the third day of the state's 2017 General Assembly session, the first in which the Republican Party has led the House since 1921.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Just call me ABE 2 255,473
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min Strel 157,327
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton 12 min Black Lives Matter 2
I'm THE cancer survivor! 18 min NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL ! 20 min TRUMP a NIGERIAN ... 3
News News in Brief - 5:15 pm updated: 16 hr tad 3
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) 23 hr Ask Abbey Hoffman 156
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,212

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC