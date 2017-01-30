Kentucky man gets 5 years in death of girl found in well
A judge has sentenced a Kentucky man to five years in prison in the death of his former girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, whose body was disposed of in a well. The Glasgow Daily Times reports Circuit Judge John T. Alexander followed the jury's recommendation on Tuesday when he handed down the sentence for Anthony Barbour, who was convicted in December of reckless homicide, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of Laynee Mae Wallace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|58 min
|WOW
|257,616
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Strel
|158,533
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Jan 25
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC