Kentucky man gets 5 years in death of girl found in well

12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A judge has sentenced a Kentucky man to five years in prison in the death of his former girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, whose body was disposed of in a well. The Glasgow Daily Times reports Circuit Judge John T. Alexander followed the jury's recommendation on Tuesday when he handed down the sentence for Anthony Barbour, who was convicted in December of reckless homicide, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of Laynee Mae Wallace.

