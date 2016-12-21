Kentucky legislature to convene Tuesday with GOP majority
The Kentucky House of Representatives is preparing to convene with a Republican majority for the first time in nearly 100 years. Republicans won 64 out of the 100 seats in the November elections, taking them from a minority to a super majority.
Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
