Kentucky legislature to convene Tuesd...

Kentucky legislature to convene Tuesday with GOP majority

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Kentucky House of Representatives is preparing to convene with a Republican majority for the first time in nearly 100 years. Republicans won 64 out of the 100 seats in the November elections, taking them from a minority to a super majority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min Fox News BS 255,191
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 45 min ChromiuMan 157,143
News Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set 8 hr Hero 1
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) 16 hr Specialist 155
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Mon M Clift 42
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Dec 28 Elf 604
News 1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate... Dec 27 Della 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC