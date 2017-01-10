Kentucky Legislature Fulfills Campaig...

Kentucky Legislature Fulfills Campaign Promise To Roll Back Unions

Read more: The Daily Caller

Kentucky's right-to-work law went into effect Monday, after passing the state Senate over the weekend, and getting Republican Governor Matt Bevin's signature. The legislation bans mandatory labor union dues, repeals the state's prevailing wage law, and bans union dues from being used for political donations.

