Kentucky lawmaker wants to ban tobacco use on school property
By Jack Brammer Lexington Herald-Leader-via Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - No tobacco products could be used on any public school property or at any school-sponsored activity in Kentucky under a bill being pushed by a Republican state senator who is a medical doctor. State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester said he would prefer a statewide smoking ban in public places, but legislative support for that is doubtful.
