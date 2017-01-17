Kentucky joins legal fight against Stream Protection Rule

Kentucky today joined 12 other states in petitioning the United States District Court, in the District of Columbia, to enjoin the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement from enforcing the Stream Protection Rule it finalized late last year. The complaint, filed today, alleges that the Stream Protection Rule fundamentally rewrites the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act by mandating that states follow a one-size-fits-all federal rule for what the Act designates as primarily the states' responsibility in regulating coal mining and reclamation operations.

