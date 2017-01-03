Kentucky, Indiana ready for snow on n...

Kentucky, Indiana ready for snow on new bridge

20 hrs ago

Dealing with the predicted snow that could come Thursday is something Kentucky and Indiana road crews have plenty of experience with. However, the new Lewis and Clark Bridge, the approaches and tunnels could be more of a learning lesson.

Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

