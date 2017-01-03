Kentucky high school to drop stallion...

Kentucky high school to drop stallion mascot after people complain ita s sexist

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A Kentucky school district is reversing course on its planned stallion mascot for a new high school after community members complained it was sexist against female students. Fayette County school officials received backlash this week after announcing the students at the new Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington would be nicknamed the "Stallions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min brad 255,329
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 25 min ChromiuMan 157,256
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 15 hr Phoenix97 45
News Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set Mon Hero 1
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) Jan 2 Specialist 155
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Dec 28 Elf 604
News 1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate... Dec 27 Della 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,780

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC