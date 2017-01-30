Kentucky Hemp Highway hopes to provide education about hemp history
By Trey Crumbie Lexington Herald-Leader-via Kentucky Press News Service Hemp lovers might want to blaze a new trail to learn about Kentucky's rich history with the plant. The Hemp Highway of Kentucky, organized by Kentucky Hemp Highway President Daniel Isenstein, is a self-guided, free tour to teach those interested about the state's hemp industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|58 min
|WOW
|257,616
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Strel
|158,533
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Clark
|354
|Pain Clinic
|Jan 27
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Jan 25
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC