Kentucky Hemp Highway hopes to provide education about hemp history

By Trey Crumbie Lexington Herald-Leader-via Kentucky Press News Service Hemp lovers might want to blaze a new trail to learn about Kentucky's rich history with the plant. The Hemp Highway of Kentucky, organized by Kentucky Hemp Highway President Daniel Isenstein, is a self-guided, free tour to teach those interested about the state's hemp industry.

