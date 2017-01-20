Kentucky has been granted a Real ID e...

Kentucky has been granted a Real ID extension through June 6

1 hr ago Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

Kentuckians can use their drivers' licenses to enter certain federal buildings until at least June 6 after the U.S. government granted the state more time to comply with a federal law. Federal agencies, including military bases, were slated to stop accepting Kentucky drivers' licenses by the end of this month because the state has not complied with the federal Real ID Act of 2005.

Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.

