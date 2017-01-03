Kentucky group home resident stabbed employee to death with steak knife

EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce's 'Becky with the good hair' songwriter finds her missing brother living 3,000 miles from home on the streets of LA - after recognizing him at bus stop 16 YEARS after he vanished EXCLUSIVE: The Obamas are set for a $40million payday - HALF to Michelle to write about her hatred of Hillary, the antics of daughters Sasha and Malia and an intimate peek at marriage to Barack Trump doubles down on Assange's claim that Russia wasn't involved in Podesta hack as he blames DNC for lack of 'defense' - but Paul Ryan calls WikiLeaks chief a Putin 'sycophant' 'Revenge porn victim' sues Google, Yahoo! and Bing demanding they delete her name because X-rated video prevents her from finding a job EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are dragged into Kesha's sex assault case as court orders the singer to show Dr Luke an intriguing secret text she sent to Gaga EXCLUSIVE: Grieving Billie ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.