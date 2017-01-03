Kentucky Democrat Introduces Two Anti-LGBT Bills
His state is one of the poorest in the nation, but Rep. Rick Nelson thinks LGBT people are Kentucky's most pressing problem. The Middlesboro Democrat introduced an antigay "license to discriminate" bill and an anti-transgender "bathroom bill" on the Kentucky General Assembly's first working day of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|255,349
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|Betty
|157,282
|I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09)
|2 hr
|Ask Abbey Hoffman
|156
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|7 hr
|Forward Observer
|46
|Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set
|Mon
|Hero
|1
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Dec 28
|Elf
|604
|1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate...
|Dec 27
|Della
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC