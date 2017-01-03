Kentucky Democrat Introduces Two Anti...

Kentucky Democrat Introduces Two Anti-LGBT Bills

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Advocate

His state is one of the poorest in the nation, but Rep. Rick Nelson thinks LGBT people are Kentucky's most pressing problem. The Middlesboro Democrat introduced an antigay "license to discriminate" bill and an anti-transgender "bathroom bill" on the Kentucky General Assembly's first working day of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 255,349
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 19 min Betty 157,282
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) 2 hr Ask Abbey Hoffman 156
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 7 hr Forward Observer 46
News Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set Mon Hero 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Dec 28 Elf 604
News 1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate... Dec 27 Della 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC