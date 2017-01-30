Kentucky courts plan gives NKY more j...

Kentucky courts plan gives NKY more judges

Kentucky courts plan gives NKY more judges Family courts in Boone and Kenton counties will each get additional judges in a Kentucky judicial redistricting plan. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jJ0ZWv Under a Kentucky judicial redistricting plan, Boone and Kenton counties would each gain a family court judge, and the circuit court judge serving Boone and Gallatin counties would exclusively serve Boone County, which has gained 100,000 residents since 1970, "Our current plan does not provide equal access to the law and justice," State Sen. John Schickel said.

