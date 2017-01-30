Kentucky Coal County College Completi...

Kentucky Coal County College Completion Scholarship available -

Residents of 34 coal-producing counties in Kentucky can now apply for the 2017-2018 Kentucky Coal County College Completion Scholarship. The scholarship helps residents of the state's coal-producing counties complete a bachelor's degree.

