Kentucky businesses set all-time low occupational injury rate -
According to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , Kentucky employers reported the lowest incident rate for nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses in the state's history. Based on a mathematical calculation that describes the number of recordable incidents per 100 full-time employees, Kentucky's rate improved from 3.8 in 2014 to 3.7 in 2015 - reflecting the most recent data available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Just call me ABE 2
|256,894
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|CriminalForever
|158,184
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|7 hr
|Catfan
|22
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|50
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC