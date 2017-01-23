Kentucky businesses set all-time low occupational injury rate

According to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , Kentucky employers reported the lowest incident rate for nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses in the state's history. Based on a mathematical calculation that describes the number of recordable incidents per 100 full-time employees, Kentucky's rate improved from 3.8 in 2014 to 3.7 in 2015 - reflecting the most recent data available.

