Kentucky bill would make it a felony ...

Kentucky bill would make it a felony to sexually assault cat or dog

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A bill proposed by s Kentucky state legislator would make it a felony to sexually assault a cat or dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 34 min Just call me ABE 2 255,503
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr North Mountain 157,352
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton 9 hr Cookie4237 3
I'm THE cancer survivor! 13 hr NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
NIGERIAN PRINCESSES in Trumped-Up SEX SCANDAL ! 13 hr TRUMP a NIGERIAN ... 3
News News in Brief - 5:15 pm updated: Thu tad 3
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) Thu Ask Abbey Hoffman 156
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,788 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,355

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC