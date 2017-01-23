Kentucky AG warns of tax-related iden...

Kentucky AG warns of tax-related identity scams

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

As tax season begins, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians to be on the lookout for tax-related identity fraud. Beshear's office warns reports of tax identity fraud increase as electronic tax filing gets under way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min usa 158,196
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 33 min Injudgement 256,917
News Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12) 11 hr Catfan 22
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Jan 18 Ebony 1,261
LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16) Jan 14 un agenda 21 7
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 11 no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Jan 10 Forward Observer 50
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC