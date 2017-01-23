Kentucky AG warns of tax-related identity scams
As tax season begins, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentuckians to be on the lookout for tax-related identity fraud. Beshear's office warns reports of tax identity fraud increase as electronic tax filing gets under way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|usa
|158,196
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|33 min
|Injudgement
|256,917
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|Catfan
|22
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|50
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC