Kentucky abortion bills signed, effective immediately
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on Monday signed two bills that put tighter restrictions on abortion, including one measure prohibiting the procedure at or after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The first, House Bill 2, now requires a physician or technician to perform an ultrasound, describe and display the ultrasound images to the mother, and provide audio of the fetal heartbeat to the mother before she may have an abortion.
