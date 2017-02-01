Judge in Kentucky sets $100,000 bond for man charged in fatal shooting of Marine

Fayette Circuit Judge Pamela Goodwine set a $100,000 bond Tuesday for a defendant charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of a Marine. Goodwine set the bond for Dawan Qaadir Mulazim, 33, who could face execution if convicted in the death of Jonathan Price, 26. On June 21, 2014, Price and his wife, Megan, were shot in the parking lot of Austin City Saloon, a bar in in Lexingto, Kentucky, where the couple had gone to celebrate her birthday.

