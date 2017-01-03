It's not a silver bullet, but official says Kentucky's new...
Judge Sean Delahanty said, according to a motion filed by prosecutors: "I'm leaving you all with Ms. Baltimore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|255,833
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Strel
|157,628
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Tue
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Mon
|T imGolden
|8
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
|I'm THE cancer survivor!
|Jan 6
|NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC