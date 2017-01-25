Invest in Kentuckians: Right-to-work bill alone wona t boost economy
During the first week of the 2017 legislative session, Republicans kept their campaign promise of making Kentucky a right-to-work state. The bill, which passed in a rare Saturday session, prohibits mandatory union membership at workplaces with collective bargaining unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|25 min
|Trump Lies
|256,990
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|CriminalForever
|158,309
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|15 hr
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|16 hr
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Yessir
|4
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Catfan
|22
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Jan 18
|Ebony
|1,261
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC