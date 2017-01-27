In Kentucky, Trump order 'devastating' to local refugees
In Kentucky, Trump order 'devastating' to local refugees Kentucky last year took in more than double the national average of refugees per 100,000 residents. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jGC1EC Reem Kabbani, left, spoke with Kentucky Refugee Ministries case worker Napoleon Akayezu, right, while her son Mohammed Hadi Haj Omar gazed at balloons that were given to home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|17 min
|Small hands
|257,100
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|ChromiuMan
|158,418
|Pain Clinic
|23 hr
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Jan 25
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|4
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|Jan 23
|Catfan
|22
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC