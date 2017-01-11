In confirmation hearing, Chao is surr...

In confirmation hearing, Chao is surrounded by family and friends, some of them senators

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Elaine Chao's Senate confirmation hearing Thursday lacked the tension and controversy of other Trump Cabinet nominees in recent days, such as those for attorney general and secretary of state. In fact, Donald Trump's nominee for transportation secretary was surrounded by family, including her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and many lawmakers who count her among their friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 28 min another viewer 157,687
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 36 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 255,899
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) 22 hr no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Tue Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Mon T imGolden 8
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Jan 6 Black Lives Matter 2
I'm THE cancer survivor! Jan 6 NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,516 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC