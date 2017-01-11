In confirmation hearing, Chao is surrounded by family and friends, some of them senators
Elaine Chao's Senate confirmation hearing Thursday lacked the tension and controversy of other Trump Cabinet nominees in recent days, such as those for attorney general and secretary of state. In fact, Donald Trump's nominee for transportation secretary was surrounded by family, including her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and many lawmakers who count her among their friends.
