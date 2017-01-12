How Kentucky's non-compliance with Real ID licenses may cause you real problems

By Jack Brammer Lexington Herald-Leader-via Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - Kentucky's decision to ignore federal security regulations for driver's licenses will begin inconveniencing residents in coming weeks, and the pain is expected to become widespread by early next year. Beginning Jan. 30, Kentuckians no longer will be able to use their driver's licenses to enter the two military bases in the state -- Fort Knox and Fort Campbell.

