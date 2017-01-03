Horse theft charges dropped against Charleston attorney, ex-Congress candidate Curtis Bostic
Criminal charges stemming from a horse-rescue effort in eastern Kentucky have been dropped against Charleston attorney and former congressional candidate Curtis Bostic. According to court documents, "no probable cause" existed for Bostic's arrest.
