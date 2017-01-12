Hoover certainly a makes a statementa
Soon after Republicans won control of the state House in the Nov. 8 election, I told the man who would thus be speaker that I'd never heard anyone say anything bad in public about him, "but just wait two or three months." Rep. Jeff Hoover of Jamestown laughed and agreed, knowing he was about to be transformed from a well-liked minority leader with relatively little power into the boss of a super-majority that would bring Kentucky its first true one-party rule in 121 years .
