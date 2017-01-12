Hoover certainly a makes a statementa

Hoover certainly a makes a statementa

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Soon after Republicans won control of the state House in the Nov. 8 election, I told the man who would thus be speaker that I'd never heard anyone say anything bad in public about him, "but just wait two or three months." Rep. Jeff Hoover of Jamestown laughed and agreed, knowing he was about to be transformed from a well-liked minority leader with relatively little power into the boss of a super-majority that would bring Kentucky its first true one-party rule in 121 years .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min Jay 255,967
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min Strel 157,780
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Wed no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Jan 10 Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Jan 9 T imGolden 8
News Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton Jan 6 Black Lives Matter 2
I'm THE cancer survivor! Jan 6 NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC