Harlan County Farm Bureau recognized -

16 hrs ago

Harlan County Farm Bureau won top honors for its region of the state in the 2016 Safety Challenge Awards competition during Kentucky Farm Bureau's annual meeting in Louisville. The award was given to Harlan County for helping to organize the Harlan County Nursing and Rehabilitation 5K Run.

