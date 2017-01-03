Group home resident charged with kill...

Group home resident charged with killing employee

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A sheriff says a man who lived at a group home in central Kentucky has been charged with murder in the slaying of a female employee. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward says 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham was arrested early Wednesday morning in the slaying of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the facility in Elizabethtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Non Religious 157,245
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 14 min Injudgement 255,313
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 3 hr Phoenix97 45
News Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set Mon Hero 1
I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09) Jan 2 Specialist 155
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Dec 28 Elf 604
News 1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate... Dec 27 Della 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,987

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC