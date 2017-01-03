Group home resident charged with killing employee
" A sheriff says a man who lived at a group home in central Kentucky has been charged with murder in the slaying of a female employee. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward says 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham was arrested early Wednesday morning in the slaying of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the facility in Elizabethtown.
