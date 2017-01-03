Group home resident charged in slaying made previous threats
Court records show the man accused of killing an employee at the central Kentucky group home where he lived had previously threatened violence. Authorities have said 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham was charged Wednesday with murder in the fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.
