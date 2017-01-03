Group home resident charged in slayin...

Group home resident charged in slaying made previous threats

Read more: The Progress

Court records show the man accused of killing an employee at the central Kentucky group home where he lived had previously threatened violence. Authorities have said 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham was charged Wednesday with murder in the fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.

