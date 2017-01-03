Grimes urges elected officials to sig...

Grimes urges elected officials to sign pledge -

17 hrs ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is calling on fellow elected officials, beginning with Kentucky constitutional officers and members of the General Assembly, to help restore trust in public institutions after a recent report on Kentucky's civic health shows trust in media in the Commonwealth at an all-time low. Grimes, the Commonwealth's chief advocate for civic engagement, released the 2016 Kentucky Civic Health Index on Wednesday.

