Grant to help Kentucky, West Virginia students study drones
College students in Kentucky and West Virginia who train for the rapidly growing drone industry are getting some financial backing from the Appalachian Regional Commission. U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins of West Virginia says in a news release that students from Maysville Community and Technical College in Kentucky and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will benefit from the $1.3 million grant.
