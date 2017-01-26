Graeter's and Braxton team up for ice...

Graeter's and Braxton team up for ice cream-flavored beer

Northern Kentucky's Braxton Brewing Company is teaming up with Graeter's for a new brew called Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout. To celebrate the release, Braxton will be holding a party on Friday, Feb. 3 , at their brewery on W. 7th Street in Covington.

