Graeter's and Braxton team up for ice cream-flavored beer
Northern Kentucky's Braxton Brewing Company is teaming up with Graeter's for a new brew called Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout. To celebrate the release, Braxton will be holding a party on Friday, Feb. 3 , at their brewery on W. 7th Street in Covington.
