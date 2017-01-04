GOP-Controlled Kentucky Legislature Moves Fast on Anti-Choice Bills
At a committee hearing for Kentucky's SB2, which would ban abortion after 20 weeks. On the same day that they assumed total control of the state legislature for the first time in nearly a century, Kentucky Republicans introduced and fast-tracked new abortion restrictions that they hope to pass by week's end.
