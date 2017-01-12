Fort Knox to stop recognizing Kentucky driver's licenses as valid ID to enter post
Kansas, led by coach Bill Self, is positioned to be ranked Number One when the Jayhawks visit Kentucky Jan. 28. If Kansas ascends to Number One on Monday, the Jayhawks will be the season's fifth team to be ranked in the top spot in the AP Top 25 this season. If Kansas ascends to Number One on Monday, the Jayhawks will be the season's fifth team to be ranked in the top spot in the AP Top 25 this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Strel
|157,927
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|256,258
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC