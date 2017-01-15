Food 20 mins ago 7:18 p.m.Ben & Jerry's releases new bourbon flavored ice cream
Ben & Jerry's is putting bourbon - yes, the barrel-aged pride of Kentucky - into one of its new ice creams this year. The boozy-sweet way to beat the blues - named Urban Bourbon - will be in grocery stores in mid-Februrary, along with fellow newcomers Oat of this Swirled and Truffle Kerfuffle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|25 min
|Uncle Tab
|257,115
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|27 min
|usa
|158,425
|Pain Clinic
|Fri
|Michelle
|1
|Are you using a heat reclaimer? Beware!
|Jan 25
|Joe M
|1
|Connie simpson
|Jan 25
|Lover
|5
|KY Jails Inmates mugshots (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Yessir
|4
|Ashley Judd's grandmother skeptical of Senate run (Nov '12)
|Jan 23
|Catfan
|22
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC