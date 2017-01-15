Food 20 mins ago 7:18 p.m.Ben & Jerry...

Food 20 mins ago 7:18 p.m.Ben & Jerry's releases new bourbon flavored ice cream

Ben & Jerry's is putting bourbon - yes, the barrel-aged pride of Kentucky - into one of its new ice creams this year. The boozy-sweet way to beat the blues - named Urban Bourbon - will be in grocery stores in mid-Februrary, along with fellow newcomers Oat of this Swirled and Truffle Kerfuffle.

