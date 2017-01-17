Flu level raised to widespread in Ken...

Flu level raised to widespread in Kentucky -

The Kentucky Department for Public Health , within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services , is raising the influenza level in the state from "regional" to "widespread." Widespread activity is the highest level of flu activity, which indicates increased flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.

