First days of 2017 bring new 'bathroom bills' to many states including Virginia
In the first days of 2017, legislators in five states have introduced so-called "bathroom bills" restricting access to public accommodations. Legislative moves this week in Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas and Virginia represent the latest efforts at the center of a broader public debate over transgender rights.
