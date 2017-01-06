First days of 2017 bring new 'bathroo...

First days of 2017 bring new 'bathroom bills' to many states including Virginia

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

In the first days of 2017, legislators in five states have introduced so-called "bathroom bills" restricting access to public accommodations. Legislative moves this week in Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas and Virginia represent the latest efforts at the center of a broader public debate over transgender rights.

