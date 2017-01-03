Fired Kentucky principal took students' phones and stole porn
A fired Kentucky high school principal took students' phones so he could steal porn images and trade them online, according to authorities. As principal of LaRue County High School, Stephen Kyle Goodlett searched for nude pictures on phones confiscated from students, said Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Brady Oberholtzer in a federal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Limbertwig
|255,463
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|Strel
|157,306
|News in Brief - 5:15 pm updated:
|13 hr
|tad
|3
|I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09)
|19 hr
|Ask Abbey Hoffman
|156
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Thu
|Forward Observer
|46
|Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set
|Jan 2
|Hero
|1
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Dec 28
|Elf
|604
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC