Fired Kentucky principal took students' phones and stole porn

A fired Kentucky high school principal took students' phones so he could steal porn images and trade them online, according to authorities. As principal of LaRue County High School, Stephen Kyle Goodlett searched for nude pictures on phones confiscated from students, said Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Brady Oberholtzer in a federal complaint.

