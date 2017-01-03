Fight on Bevin assault on regs difficult but worthwhile
A recent Lexington Herald-Leader story gives Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin mixed reviews for his efforts to cut regulations in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|255,321
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|Non Religious
|157,245
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|11 hr
|Phoenix97
|45
|Annual Community Diversity Breakfast set
|Mon
|Hero
|1
|I despies my daughter's boyfriend (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Specialist
|155
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Dec 28
|Elf
|604
|1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate...
|Dec 27
|Della
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC