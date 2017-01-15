Fallen detective's notes used to crack case
Months after a Louisville Metro Police Department detective was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver, his fellow officers have used his notes to crack a case. Eric Worth has now been reunited with his prized 1969 Super Sport Camaro.
