Ex-Paintsville mayor sentenced to prison for theft, bribery
A former eastern Kentucky mayor has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of theft of federal funds, aiding and abetting and bribery. Media outlets report that 70-year-old former Paintsville Mayor Bob Porter was also ordered Thursday to pay a $4,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|9 min
|Injudgement
|255,993
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|11 min
|ChromiuMan
|157,797
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
|Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton
|Jan 6
|Black Lives Matter
|2
|I'm THE cancer survivor!
|Jan 6
|NO TRUMP BIRTH Cert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC