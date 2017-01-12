Ex-Paintsville mayor sentenced to pri...

Ex-Paintsville mayor sentenced to prison for theft, bribery

2 hrs ago

A former eastern Kentucky mayor has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of theft of federal funds, aiding and abetting and bribery. Media outlets report that 70-year-old former Paintsville Mayor Bob Porter was also ordered Thursday to pay a $4,000 fine.

