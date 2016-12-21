End bullying of school choice in Kentucky
To politicians across Kentucky who plan to vote against school choice for any reason, or who think supporting rules allowing only local school districts to authorize charters will let them skate by without accountability: meet Bethany Littlefield. Littlefield is one of five parents and a grandparent representing seven students attending Crosby Middle School in eastern Jefferson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Just call me ABE 2
|255,118
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 min
|FFS
|157,104
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|5 hr
|M Clift
|42
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Dec 28
|Elf
|604
|1 Kentucky county has double-digit jobless rate...
|Dec 27
|Della
|1
|Brittany getchel
|Dec 27
|Announced
|1
|Long-time News-Journal publisher to retire (Jun '08)
|Dec 23
|BRAC Builders Law
|10
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC