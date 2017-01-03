Education 37 mins ago 5:05 p.m.4 candidates interviewed for WKU's next president
The search for Western Kentucky University's next president is narrowing with the current number of candidates under consideration dropping to four. The Bowling Green Daily News reports members of the university's Board of Regents and Presidential Search Committee met Sunday and Monday at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville to interview four candidates for the job.
