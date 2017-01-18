Drug company that - fueled' opioid ep...

Drug company that - fueled' opioid epidemic in Kentucky to pay $150 million

One of the nation's largest pharmaceutical distributors allegedly failed to report suspicious orders in Kentucky and elsewhere, contributing to a spike in abuse of painkillers called opioids, federal authorities have charged. McKesson Corp. agreed to pay a $150 million penalty for alleged violations of federal drug law, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.

