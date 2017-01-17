Dog Trainer Reacts To Video From "A Dog's Purpose" Set
A Kentucky dog trainer said he is appalled by the video obtained by TMZ of a dog seemingly being forced to swim in very rough waters for a movie shoot. Harris shoots his own video on the do's and don'ts of dog training and he has analyzed the footage released by TMZ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|11 min
|usa
|158,081
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Limbertwig
|256,484
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Wed
|Ebony
|1,261
|LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16)
|Jan 14
|un agenda 21
|7
|Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08)
|Jan 11
|no secret
|352
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|Jan 10
|Forward Observer
|53
|G-D is! (Oct '14)
|Jan 9
|T imGolden
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC