Dog Trainer Reacts To Video From "A D...

Dog Trainer Reacts To Video From "A Dog's Purpose" Set

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A Kentucky dog trainer said he is appalled by the video obtained by TMZ of a dog seemingly being forced to swim in very rough waters for a movie shoot. Harris shoots his own video on the do's and don'ts of dog training and he has analyzed the footage released by TMZ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 min usa 158,081
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 14 min Limbertwig 256,484
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Wed Ebony 1,261
LEGALIZE GAMEFOWL SPORTS in Agricultural Zoning. (Jul '16) Jan 14 un agenda 21 7
Bluegrass Conspiracy/Melanie Flynn (Aug '08) Jan 11 no secret 352
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... Jan 10 Forward Observer 53
G-D is! (Oct '14) Jan 9 T imGolden 8
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,842 • Total comments across all topics: 278,091,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC